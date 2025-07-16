"Not Welcome Here": Another Canadian Leader Seeks Terror Tag For Bishnoi Gang

The Premier of the Canadian province of Alberta has urged the federal government to designate the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang a terrorist organisation, joining a string of leaders to make such a request.

In a post on X on Monday, Danielle Smith pointed out that the gang's outreach its "global, and its intent is criminal and violent" and its activities "knows no boundaries and respects no borders"

"The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal network responsible for violence, extortion, drug trafficking and targeted killings, including here in Canada. Its reach is global, and its intent is criminal and violent," Mr Smith said.

"We know that gang activity knows no boundaries and respects no borders, and Alberta wants to send a clear message: you are not welcome here," she added.

The Premier also said that formally designating the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity will unlock critical powers, "allowing provincial and municipal-level law enforcement agencies to access the necessary tools and resources needed to effectively disrupt operations and protect our people."

"The time for action is now. Alberta's government is asking the federal government and Prime Minister @MarkJCarney join them in taking a stand and act to protect Albertans and all Canadians," she said.

India has repeatedly called on Canada to take action against gangsters like Goldy Brar, who was believed to be a key figure in the Bishnoi network, before they reportedly parted ways last month. Brar is wanted in connection with the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022.

In June, British Columbia Premier David Eby had made a similar request to Ottawa. He alleged that the gang was linked to extortion and other crimes against South Asian community members in the region, Alberta and Ontario.

Around the same period, Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke also threw her support behind the call, saying tagging the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist group would empower the Canadian law enforcement agencies "to fight organised crime networks and protect residents and businesses."

Both Mr Eby and Ms Locke even wrote to Prime Minister Mark Carney on the matter.

Bishnoi, a gangster from Punjab, is currently in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail. Notorious for his criminal gangs and for ordering the killings of his rivals from inside this high-profile jail, he has been linked to several crimes including the allegations from the Canadian government of fuelling gang-wars, extortions and other crimes in Canada.