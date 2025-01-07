8 Months After Firing, Salman Khan's Mumbai Home Gets Big Security Upgrade

Over eight months after the firing outside Salman Khan's home, the actor has carried out an extensive renovation to boost the security of his residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra.

According to sources, the windows of the actor's home are now bulletproof. A hi-tech security system has been installed at his home, along with a high-resolution CCTV camera to spot any mysterious activity in the vicinity. Bulletproof glass has been installed to fortify the balcony from where Salman Khan waves to his fans. The actor stays in a 1 BHK flat on the ground floor of Galaxy Apartments. His parents live on the first floor.

On April 14, two bike-borne men fired four rounds at Salman Khan's residence and fled the spot. The actor has told the police that he believes gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was behind the firing and that the intention was to kill him and his family members.

The gangster, who is in prison, has a long-standing feud with the actor and has issued him multiple threats in the past. The feud originated from the 1998 Blackbuck shooting case in which Salman Khan was convicted. The Bishnoi community considers Blackbucks sacred and Lawrence Bishnoi has said he would go after the actor. After several threats over the years, the April 14 firing was a significant escalation by the Bishnoi gang against the actor.

A bigger escalation followed in October when former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai. The 66-year-old politician was known to be close to Salman Khan.

A key accused in the Baba Siddique murder case is Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, who has been detained in the US. In its chargesheet, Mumbai Police have said the politician's close ties with Salman Khan were a key motive behind his murder.