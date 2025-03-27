"<i>Jitni Umar Likhi Hai...</i>": Salman Khan On Lawrence Bishnoi Death Threats

Speaking out on the continuous death threats he has been receiving, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has said his life is in the hands of God. During a promotional event for his upcoming movie Sikandar, Mr Khan was asked about the threats. "Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai." This roughly translates to, "It's all up to God, Allah. What is written is written. That's all."

The 59-year-old actor acknowledged the challenges created by the heightened security cover provided to him following the threats and the shooting near his Mumbai apartment.

"Sometimes, having to move around with so many people becomes a problem," he said at the press meet held amid tight security and off the camera.

In April last year, two men on a bike fired multiple shots outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, where the actor lives. The investigation later revealed that the shooting was aimed at intimidating the actor and was carried out on the instructions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The gangster, who is in prison in Gujarat, is enraged with Salman Khan over the 1998 blackbuck shooting case, in which he was accused. The Bishnoi community holds blackbucks sacred. The actor has received frequent threats over the years.

On the professional front, the actor is now set for the release of Sikandar on Sunday. Directed by AR Murugadoss, it stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi in key roles.