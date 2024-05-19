Sumona Chakravarti On Her Absence From The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show: 'Don't Have An Answer To This'

Image instagrammed by Sumona. (courtesy: SumonaChakravarti)

Sumona Chakravarti, who featured on Colors' Comedy Nights with Kapil (2013-2016) and The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV (2016-23), recently opened up about her absence from the Netflix series The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show in an interview with PTI. When asked why she is not part of the show, Sumona told PTI, "I don't have an answer to this. The show that I was part of, which was on another channel, ended last year in July. Since then, I've been on my own journey, doing my own things, networking, and meeting people."

Talking about fans' love that have always come her way, Sumona said, "I know fans have missed (me on the show), I've seen their messages. I meet people everywhere, the moment you step out of the house, your neighbours tell you (they miss seeing you on the show). That is exactly what motivates you to do something different."

"When I was in London last year, I had so many Indians telling me that they liked me in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'. It's really nice to see the love coming whether it's for Bade Achhe... or Comedy Nights.... It's great and you know you are doing something right. Nobody expected me to do well in comedy (but I did it)" she added.

Sumona lost her furry pet last year. The actress wrote a heart-wrenching note on Instagram for her little friend. Sharing a bunch of pawdorable pictures featuring herself and Bubbles, Sumona said, "After 4 days of fighting with all her might, we lost the battle. Bubbles left us last evening February 7 at 7pm to join her brother Rooney in heaven." She continued, "You never think the last time is the last time. You think there'll be more. You think you have forever, but you don't." Take a look:

