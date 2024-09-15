Jr NTR On Filming <i>Devara</i>: "We Shot For 30-35 Days Underwater"

Another day, another update about Devara: Part 1. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Recently, the director and cast sat down for a chat with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. During the conversation, Jr NTR revealed details about the underwater sequences in the movie. Sandeep kicked off the topic by saying, “I heard there is one huge underwater sequence.” Jr NTR confirmed, “Oh, yes.” Sandeep then added, “I heard you made a separate pool in Hyderabad for that.”

Jr NTR shared, “We had one option of shooting it in Kapoli because that was one of the biggest pools we had. And then, for some strange reason we decided to overspend and create a pool in the studio, in which we were shooting for predominantly our action sequences. It was a massive pool because we shot for about 30-35 odd days underwater. Underwater, over the water, underwater, over the water. That is a phenomenal episode…It is one of the most key sequences of Devara. And again, we are speaking about a world which is in the coastal regions of India. So, we really had a lot of water elements. Shoot on water, shoot in water.”

The actor went on to explain the extensive setup for the underwater sequences, detailing how various equipment like diggers, motorboats and wave machines were used to create realistic waves and ripples in the water. He said, “We had these big diggers which came in and created artificial waves. We had wave machines. We have motorboats, motors fixed into the water to give small ripples in the pool. There was a pool and there was a water tank as well. So, we had a 200 by 150 water tank. So, it was very high on action. There are some action sequences in Devara, which will just sweep you off your feet.”

Devara: Part 1 will be hitting the big screens on September 27. The film marks the Telugu debut of Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film will be released in its original Telugu version and will also be dubbed and screened in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.