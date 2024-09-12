<i>Devara</i>: Jr NTR's Film Gets U/A Certificate From CBFC, Orders 4 Key Modifications

The much-awaited film Devara: Part 1 has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), according to Bollywood Hungama. Directed by Kortala Siva, the movie stars Jr NTR with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan making their Telugu debuts and is slated for a release on September 27. Following the CBFC's guidelines, the makers made four key modifications.

Three involved toning down violent scenes: a character kicking his wife was altered, a scene where another kicks his mother was modified and a five-second shot of a body hanging on a sword was completely removed. The fourth change addressed a scene where Jr NTR rides a shark; the CBFC required a ticker to clarify the shark was CGI-generated.

With these adjustments, the film was cleared for release. Devara: Part 1 will be available in its original Telugu, as well as dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada and tells a generational saga of friendship and betrayal set in forgotten coastal lands.

Devara also stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with cinematography by Rathnavelu ISC, production design by Sabu Cyril and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

Originally envisioned as a standalone movie, Devara has been split into two parts, with the first installment hitting cinemas on September 27. Post-Devara, Jr NTR will next be seen with Hrithik Roshan in War 2.