Advertisement

Devara: Jr NTR's Film Gets U/A Certificate From CBFC, Orders 4 Key Modifications

The film stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Devara</i>: Jr NTR's Film Gets U/A Certificate From CBFC, Orders 4 Key Modifications
Jr NTR with Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: janhvikapoor )
New Delhi:

The much-awaited film Devara: Part 1 has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), according to Bollywood Hungama. Directed by Kortala Siva, the movie stars Jr NTR with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan making their Telugu debuts and is slated for a release on September 27. Following the CBFC's guidelines, the makers made four key modifications.

Three involved toning down violent scenes: a character kicking his wife was altered, a scene where another kicks his mother was modified and a five-second shot of a body hanging on a sword was completely removed. The fourth change addressed a scene where Jr NTR rides a shark; the CBFC required a ticker to clarify the shark was CGI-generated.

With these adjustments, the film was cleared for release. Devara: Part 1 will be available in its original Telugu, as well as dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada and tells a generational saga of friendship and betrayal set in forgotten coastal lands.

Devara also stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with cinematography by Rathnavelu ISC, production design by Sabu Cyril and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

Originally envisioned as a standalone movie, Devara has been split into two parts, with the first installment hitting cinemas on September 27. Post-Devara, Jr NTR will next be seen with Hrithik Roshan in War 2.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Devara, Devara Cbfc, Jr Ntr
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
GOAT Box Office Collection Day 7: Progress Report On Vijay's Film
<i>Devara</i>: Jr NTR's Film Gets U/A Certificate From CBFC, Orders 4 Key Modifications
<i>Kalki 2898 AD</i> Box Office: Prabhas' Film Surpasses Pathaan And Gadar 2's Domestic Collection
Next Article
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Prabhas' Film Surpasses Pathaan And Gadar 2's Domestic Collection
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com