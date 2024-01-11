Honey Singh Reviews Animal, Calls Film's Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Indian Tarantino'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Sandeepreddyvanga)

Singer-rapper Honey Singh was the latest celebrity to review Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal. On Thursday, the Desi Kalakaar singer posted a still from the film on his Instagram feed and shared his experience of watching the film. Praising the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Ranbir Kapoor, Honey Singh wrote, "Now got the chance to watch this amazing movie animal I must say @sandeepreddy.Vanga is Indian Tarantino ! Big up to the revolution in Indian cinema ​**** the haters ! Wat a screenplay n performances big up Ranbir Kapoor #animalmovie."

Take a look at his post below:

Talking about Animal, the makers held a success meet on the film's fabulous numbers at the box office. At the success party, Ranbir Kapoor's plus was his wife, Alia Bhatt. The duo looked ravishing as they stepped foot on the red carpet in their party best. While Alia Bhatt slipped into a magnificent blue dress for the night, her husband Ranbir complemented her in a black suit. The couple were all smiles as they posed for pictures. Ranbir's cheer squad also included his mom Neetu Kapoor and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt, who were also seen posing with the celeb couple.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-stars Triptii Dimri Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others were also spotted at the party.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. Animal centers around the troubled father-son relationship. Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father played by Anil Kapoor. The film early nearly ₹550 crore at the domestic box office.