Fardeen Khan On Not Being Part Of <i>No Entry 2</i>: "You Should Call Boney Kapoor For This"

Fardeen Khan, who was a part of Anees Bazmee's No Entry, recently cleared the air over the cast of No Entry 2, which created a buzz ever since its announcement. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Fardeen Khan said he's not a part of the new film, neither the other cast of the original film will be seen in the sequel. When asked about not being part of the sequel, Fardeen Khan replied cheekily, "You should call Boney Kapoor for this." Sharing his disappointment in a light-hearted manner, the actor said, "I think it has been announced but we are not in it. It's got a whole new star cast. So, damn it."

During the same conversation, Fardeen Khan recalled the shooting days of No Entry. Fardeen Khan shared how Boney Kapoor approached him for the role and how the role was a break from his earlier on-screen persona. Fardeen told Bollywood Hungama, "As an actor you know it was my first attempt at allout comedy where I had to play a little silly, funny, goofy kind of a character who's not (very smart) who's very vulnerable and naive. It was something very different from the way I saw myself."

He continued, "I was a bit hesitant doing that but (it was because of) Boney Kapoor's belief on me. He saw me doing some of a couple of such scenes in Khushi. He said 'Fardeen you're right for this role, it' and I was like 'Really?'. Because it was a remake of Charlie Chaplin (2002) and my role was played by Prabhu Deva. Of course, I interpreted it quite differently."

Fardeen Khan also shared an insight into the film-making process of Anees Bazmee. Fardeen said, "There's a lot you can do with the way he writes and the lines he gives you. A lot of the scenes you know we couldn't keep a straight face while doing them. And then you also have actors like Anil Kapoor, and Salman Khan also killed that role. It all came together well. The ladies also did their part and they really enjoyed what they did. It doesn't happen very often because I think comedic genre is the hardest to do not only from an acting point of view but even from a writing point of view because you can't force the audience to laugh. You know laughing is a spontaneous reaction. I cherish all my memories with No Entry and it was a great learning experience for me."

No Entry 2 will reportedly have Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The original film featured Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, and Celina Jaitly.