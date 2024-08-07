Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Had A <i>Heyy Babyy</i> Reunion <i>Khel Khel Mein</i>

Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh made a super fun reel Khel Khel Mein (pun intended). Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan danced their hearts out to the track Hauli Hauli from their upcoming film Khel Khel Mein and guess who joined the duo? None other than Riteish Deshmukh. The video posted by Akshay Kumar features his Heyy Babyy co-stars dancing to their eponymous song. They put their best dancing foot forward as they did the hookstep of Hauli Hauli.

Posting the video on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, "When Heyy Babyy meets Hauli Hauli. We had a blast doing this khel khel mein, now you guys create your reels with your friends on #HauliHauli, share with us and we'll re-share the best ones. Khel Khel Mein releasing in cinemas on 15th August, 2024."

Check out the post here:

The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and it has been backed by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and KKM Film production. Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar have previously worked together in films like Naam Shabana, Baby and Mission Mangal. Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan have co-starred in the 2007 hit Heyy Babyy. Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have worked together in 2021 film Bell Bottom.

Khel Khel Mein will clash with multiple films at the box office. The film, slated to release on August 15, will clash with John Abraham's Vedaa, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 and Thangalaan starring Vikram in the lead role. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy. That's not it, Keerthy Suresh's Raghu Thatha will also release on Independence Day.