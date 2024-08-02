<i>Khel Khel Mein</i> Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan's Game Night Gone Wrong

Picture this - seven players, one game night, what could go wrong? Turns out, a lot. The trailer of Khel Khel Mein, released on Friday and it showcases the story of 7 friends, who decide to unbox their deepest, darkest secrets in a twisted game night. What follows are a lot of twists and turns. The film features Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal, all of them have secrets to hide - it takes just a couple of phone calls and text messages to piece the puzzles together. Will the couples still be together after these life-altering truths or will the game change the course of their situations. We will only find out when the film releases in theatres on August 15.

Check out the trailer of Khel Khel Mein here:

Posting the trailer on social media, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Khel khel mein dosti aur pyaar ka rang chadega, masti aur mazaak, sab kuch milega. Khel Khel Mein trailer out now."

The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and it has been backed by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and KKM Film production. Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar have previously worked together in films like Naam Shabana, Baby and Mission Mangal. Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan have co-starred in the 2007 hit Heyy Babyy. Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have worked together in 2021 film Bell Bottom.

Khel Khel Mein will clash with multiple films at the box office. The film, slated to release on August 15, will clash with John Abraham's Vedaa, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 and Thangalaan starring Vikram in the lead role. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy. That's not it, Keerthy Suresh's Raghu Thatha will also release on Independence Day.