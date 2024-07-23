Khel Khel Mein New Poster: Full House With Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan And Others

A poster of Khel Khel Mein.(courtesy: akshaykumar)

The makers of Khel Khel Mein shared the first poster from the film, on Tuesday. The poster features the film's stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal happily posing together. The caption in the post read, "Yaaron waala khel... Yaari waali picture! Band Baaje ke mahaul mein... Band Bajaane waali picture. Say 'hello' to the biggest family entertainer of the year. Khel Khel Mein releasing in cinemas on 15th August 2024.Khel Khel Mein.#GameIsOn."

Check out the brand new poster of Khel Khel Mein here:

The film has been backed by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and KKM Film production. Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar have previously worked together in films like Naam Shabana, Baby and Mission Mangal. Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan have co-starred in the 2007 hit Heyy Babyy. Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have worked together in 2021 film Bell Bottom.

Earlier this year, the makers shared a BTS photo from the sets along with the caption, "This Independence Day, step into a mad world of laughter, drama and loads of fun! Mark your calendars for August 15, 2024 when Khel Khel Mein hits the theatres." ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Khel Khel Mein will clash with multiple films at the box office. The film, slated to release on August 15, will clash with John Abraham's Vedaa, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 and Doublei Smart (dubbed in Hindi). Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is also slated to release on August 15.