Stree 2 Producer On Film Clashing With Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein: 'Survival Of The Fittest'

Stree 2 producer Jyoti Deshpande calls the simultaneous release of Vedaa, and Khel Khel Mein with her own flick “survival of the fittest.”

“There are only 52 weeks in a year. We don't release films during Hindu rituals (Shradh), IPL, Ramdan, and if some Khan film is releasing or a big South Indian film is releasing that leaves us with only 20 weeks. The clash is bound to happen. So it's survival of the fittest, the jungle law,” the producer said during the ‘Stree 2' trailer launch in Mumbai.

Stree 2 is set to release on August 15 and will clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham-starrer Vedaa.

She said that whenever two or three films are ready to clash on the release date, it means ‘we are coming with the feeling ki Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'. “So, we're super confident,” she said.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the sequel of the highly appreciated 2017 horror-comedy and 5th part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee among others.