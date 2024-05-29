Cuteness Overloaded: Fardeen Khan And His Son Azarius' Famjam Moment

Image instagrammed by Fardeen Khan. (courtesy: FardeenKhan)

Fardeen Khan's latest Instagram post is all about famjam moment and love. The actor, who made a comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi, shared an adorable picture with son Azarius. In the picture shared, Fardeen and son can be seen sharing a laugh. Fardeen Khan can be seen wearing a white shirt and he adds a dash of style with shades. His son can be seen wearing a denim hoodie. Fardeen Khan specially mentioned about his son's "toothless grin." Fardeen Khan wrote in the caption, "From his almost toothless grin to our shared laughter, this is what true happiness looks like. A snapshot of love and joy with my favourite little guy. Every day with you is a gift." The comments section was flooded with love from fans. A user wrote, "Mashallah." Another user wrote, "Beautiful." Another comment read, "Cute. You are my favourite since my childhood." Take a look:

Fardeen Khan loves to share moments spent with kids on his Instagram. Dressed in Indian jersey, Fardeen and his kids cheered for Team India ahead of the World Cup Final last year. Sharing the picture, Fardeen wrote, "GO INDIA." Take a look:

Last year, Fardeen Khan was spotted with his daughter Diani and son Azarius at the airport. The videos from the airport went viral. The actor was seen carrying his son on his lap while daughter Diani talked to her father. Fardeen Khan sported a black tee and jeans. He also wore a cap. While exiting the airport, he thanked the paparazzi stationed over there. Take a look at the video here:

Speaking of Fardeen Khan's comeback, the actor has been keeping his social media game at the top level for several months now. Fardeen Khan has gone through a massive physical transformation and he loves to sport his new chiselled look.