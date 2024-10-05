Jr NTR Says He Is Inspired By Iron Man: "I Want To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe"

Jr NTR is currently basking in the success of Devara: Part 1. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film, which debuted in theatres on September 27, also features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. Jr NTR has now set his sights on Hollywood. In a recent interview, the South actor expressed his wish to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I've always said that I'd love being a part of the Marvel world, because Marvel, for me, is very special. Iron Man is definitely one of my favourite characters because you don't need to have superpowers, you don't need to be god to have powers, you know, he is just a human being. With the kind of mind he has, it's so simple that everybody is a superhero. You, me, we all are. So, Marvel is something very exciting for me and I'd definitely like to be a part of the Marvel world,” Jr NTR said in a chat with the Associated Press.

The actor isn't the only Marvel fan in his family. Jr NTR added, “Because, for me, my kids love Marvel too. If I am placed in the Marvel world, it'd be such a proud moment for them. I want to really see that in their eyes.”

Jr NTR also gave an update on the Devara sequel. The actor revealed that they have already shot a few sequences for the film but are taking the process slowly. He said, “We've shot for a few sequences, but now we have this responsibility because Part One is doing well. We will take a little more time to etch part two into something bigger and better, and something that excites audiences a bit more. We will be writing it, and I just want my director, Koratala Siva, to take a month off.”

Jr NTR plays a double role in Devara: Part 1, while Janhvi Kapoor essays the character of Thangam. Saif Ali Khan portrays the role of Bhaira. The film also features Zarina Wahab, Shine Tom Chacko, Abhimanyu Singh, Talluri Rameswari, Kalaiyarasan and Shruti Marathe in supporting roles. Devara is backed by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts.