Iron Man And Captain America Make Surprise Return In 'The Marvels' Final Trailer

The trailer is the curtain call of the film's promotional journey.

The final trailer for the upcoming superhero film 'The Marvels' is out. The latest film to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe features Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel L Jackson, among others.

The trailer for 'The Marvels' shows flashback footage of the Avengers, including Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man and Chris Evans' Captain America. We then see several characters and cameo hints, including a Thor crossover, as Valkyrie makes an appearance.

The clip highlights Carol Danvers' MCU journey and sees the lead trio—Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Photon—team up against the villain Dar-Benn.

The trailer marks the end of the film's marketing effort before it opens in theatres on Friday, November 10.It has been viewed 5,847,636 times on YouTube as of November 9, 2023.

Watch the trailer here:





The trailer has sparked some heated debates among fans. Some are thrilled about the upcoming movie, while others are sceptical about the MCU's ability to maintain its momentum after its early successes.

"I loved the part when all the ladies got together and said, "It's time to get Marvellous" and Marvelled all over the place," commented a user.

"Disney must be very desperate to put Iron Man and Captain America in this movie," wrote another user.

The verdict on The Marvels will depend on the film's ability to deliver a captivating story, well-developed characters, and visually stunning action sequences. Whether it succeeds in recapturing the magic of the MCU's early days or not, The Marvels is sure to be a significant event in the franchise's history.