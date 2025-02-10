<i>Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning</i> Teaser: It's Tom Cruise vs AI In The Franchise's Explosive Finale

"I need you to trust me - one last time." That's Tom Cruise, as Ethan Hunt, urging his IMF team to embark on another high-stakes mission in the adrenaline-fueled Super Bowl teaser of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

The teaser delivers everything fans expect from the franchise - jaw-dropping stunts and relentless action. In one heart-stopping moment, Tom dangles upside down from a plane, barely holding on.

The trailer offers plenty more pulse-pounding sequences, including a tense break-in aboard a flooding nuclear submarine and Cruise sprinting away from an unseen threat. "Everything you were, everything you've done, has come to this," warns Henry Czerny's IMF director Eugene Kittridge.

Originally conceived as a two-part follow-up to Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, the film was officially rebranded as The Final Reckoning in its first trailer last November. That reveal also confirmed Angela Bassett's return as CIA Director Erika Sloane, a character last seen in Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

The events of Dead Reckoning left Ethan Hunt and his team in a race against time after a dramatic train crash. Now, he continues his pursuit of The Entity, a powerful AI that can predict his every move. If it falls into the wrong hands, global catastrophe is inevitable. The previous trailer teased Ethan's search for The Entity aboard an underwater submarine and another death-defying stunt hanging off the wings of a biplane.

Bassett isn't the only familiar face returning for The Final Reckoning. The film sees the comeback of Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, and Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis. Also reprising their Dead Reckoning roles are Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the villain Gabriel, Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the formidable assassin Paris.

Joining the franchise for the first time are Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O'Brian, Tramell Tillman, and Stephen Oyoung.

Known for pushing the limits of on-screen action, he has previously scaled the Burj Khalifa and launched a motorcycle off a cliff. However, even he admits that his latest stunt tested his endurance like never before.

"When you stick your face out [of an airplane] at 120 to 130 miles an hour, you're not getting oxygen. I had to train myself how to breathe. There were moments where I physically passed out and couldn't get back into the cockpit," Cruise revealed in an interview with Empire.



Set to be Tom Cruise's final outing as the iconic super-spy, the film is slated for a theatrical release on May 23.