Weekend Binge: After <i>Devara</i>, Watch These Jr NTR Movies Next

Jr NTR enjoys a global fanbase. While he was already a big star in South cinema, the 2022 magnum opus RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, helped him reach new heights. His powerful portrayal of Bheem received much praise and applause from fans and critics across the globe. Now, Jr NTR has collaborated with Janhvi Kapoor for Devara: Part 1. Directed by Kortala Siva, the action drama hit the screens today. And, we have no hesitation in admitting that we are eagerly awaiting to witness Jr NTR in a never-before-seen role. As Devara hits the big screens, why not binge-watch these 10 amazing Jr NTR films?

1. Student No 1 (September 27, 2001) - YouTube: The film received a positive response from viewers for its compelling storytelling. Jr NTR plays the role of a law student Aditya who gets the rowdy students of his college to change their behaviour. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also featured Gajala as the frame lead.

2. Andhrawala (January 1, 2004) - Sun NXT: When the leader of a labour union is killed by a don, his son Munna is raised by the slum dwellers. You need not think twice to guess that Munna is played by Jr NTR. Jr NTR delivered a memorable performance in Andhrawala which was directed by Puri Jagannadh.

3. Narasimhudu (May 20, 2005) — Aha: Jr NTR played the role of an orphaned boy in the film. After the villagers adopt him, he grows up to work for their well-being. When a young girl from the village gets raped by two men, Narasimhudu vows to take revenge. Filled with action sequences, this one is a must-watch.

4. RRR (March 24, 2022) - Netflix: SS Rajamouli's RRR is undoubtedly one of Jr NTR's most iconic performances to date. He portrays the role of Bheema, a revolutionist fighting against the British Raj with his partner Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan).

5. Simhadri (July 9, 2003) - Prime Video: Directed by SS Rajamouli, this action-packed entertainer features Jr NTR in the lead alongside Bhumika Chawla. Simhadri centres around Tarak aka Simhadri, a goon who takes up the responsibility of guarding a family secret. Jr NTR strikes a perfect balance between action scenes and emotional sequences.

6. Yamadoonga (August 15, 2007) - Prime Video: Another Jr NTR collaboration with SS Rajamouli. In this perfect blend of mythology and modern storytelling, Jr NTR essays the character of Raja, a small-time thief who lands in the realm of Yama, the god of death. With his wit, he manages to escape and finds his way to Indralok.

7. Ninnu Choodalani ( May 23, 2001) - ETV Win: Directed by VR Pratap, this romantic drama featured Jr NTR and Raveena Rajput. It is the story of two businessmen Sahadeva Reddy and Siva Reddy who are sworn enemies. However, they are put in a spot where their grandchildren Siri and Venu fall in love with each other. Jr NTR shined in his role as a loverboy Venu.

8. Temper (February 13, 2015) - Sun NXT: In this Puri Jagannadh-directed action movie, Jr NTR plays a corrupt police officer (Daya) whose life changes dramatically when he meets Shanvi, a young woman seeking retribution for her friend's death. Daya's character is riveting as he navigates his inner dilemmas and moral conflicts. The movie touches on the topics of justice, atonement and the corrupt side of society.

9. Jai Lava Kusa (September 21, 2017) - Zee5: Jr NTR played a triple role in Jai Lava Kusa and that alone deserves special appreciation. The action thriller revolves around the lives of three brothers separated at birth. While Jai grows up to become a criminal, Kusa works as a small-time crook and Lava works as a bank manager.

10. Janatha Garage (September 1, 2016) - Disney+Hotstar: Janatha Garage, directed by Kortala Siva, sees Jr NTR in a very different role. He plays a man who is an advocate for social welfare and environmental protection. He starts Janatha Garage, a safe place for people to solve their problems and get support.