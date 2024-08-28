Nani On His Film <i>Surya's Saturday</i>: "No Comparison With <i>RRR</i>, <i>Pushpa</i> Or <i>Baahubali</i>"

Surya's Saturday, featuring Nani, will make its theatrical debut on August 29. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the Telugu film narrates the story of Surya who has anger issues. To deal with his problem, his mother advises him to choose Saturday as the day to vent his anger. In an interview with ETimes, Nani talked about his box office expectations from the film and the pressure of living up to other pan-India releases like RRR, Pushpa and Kalki 2898 AD. The actor said, "I'm not looking at Surya's Saturday as a Pan-India film, in fact it is going to be a limited release in Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. It is for people who want to watch the film in their own language. This is not to make any numbers or to be called a Pan-India film etc. I'm just trying to make the film available to those who have started watching me on OTT or otherwise."



He added, "A lot of time I get to see the love the North audience or Hindi audience has given me. They really liked my last film Hi Papa and Dasara. So Surya's Saturday is primarily a Telugu release and this time we are going for a slightly wider release in Tamil. Also, there is no comparison with RRR, Pushpa or Baahubali, I'm just a humble actor coming with a humble film.”



On the occasion of Nani's 40th birthday in February, the makers unveiled the teaser of Surya's Saturday. The actor was seen in an intense action avatar. Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, "Happy Birthday Brother Nani. Here's our MASS treat for all... Saripodhaa Sanivaaram glimpse."



In addition to Nani, Surya's Saturday also features Sai Kumar P and Priyanka Mohan. Officially named Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, the film has been bankrolled by DVV Entertainment. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.



Nani was last seen in Hi Nanna opposite Mrunal Thakur. He played Viraj, a single father raising his 6-year-old daughter (Kaira Khanna).