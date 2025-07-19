Bank Holiday Today: Banks Open Nationwide Except In This State On July 19

On Saturday, July 19, 2025, banks across most of India are open, as it is the third Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks remain operational on first and third Saturdays, while they are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as on Sundays.

However, in the state of Tripura, banks are closed today in observance of Ker Puja, a significant local festival. This closure applies specifically to bank branches in Agartala and other parts of Tripura.

For the rest of India, banking services are functioning as usual with no disruptions reported across branches in any major cities. Customers can visit their local branches for in-person transactions such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearance, account updates, and other essential banking needs. Additionally, digital banking services, including internet banking, mobile apps, ATMs, UPI, NEFT, and RTGS, remain available 24/7, ensuring uninterrupted and convenient access to banking facilities from anywhere, anytime, for both individuals and businesses.

Bank Holidays in India: July 2025 Schedule

Weekly Bank Closures:

All public and private banks remain closed on:

Second and Fourth Saturdays: July 12 and July 26

All Sundays: July 6, 13, 20, and 27

Bank Working Hours: Major government banks like SBI, PNB, and BOI operate from 10 AM to 4 PM on working days.

State-Specific Holiday: July 28 (Monday): Banks in certain states will remain closed due to Drukpa Tshe-ze (check local notifications).

Digital Banking Services: Even on holidays, net banking, UPI, ATMs, and mobile apps will remain functional 24x7. However, for offline services like cheque clearance, RTGS, or NEFT, it's best to complete them before the holidays.