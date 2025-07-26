Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On July 26? Check Here

Banks across India will remain closed today, in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. This is because it is the fourth Saturday of the month. According to the RBI rules, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. They only operate on the first, third and fifth Saturdays. So, since today, July 26, is the fourth Saturday of the month, there is a bank holiday. It must be noted that facilities like online banking and UPI will not be affected despite the branches being shut.

The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Today's holiday is categorised as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes. Therefore, transactions including these instruments will not be available today.

Bank customers have the option to do banking transactions via digital channels, provided they are registered for it.

Apart from today's bank holiday, there will be a bank holiday on July 27, Sunday. Banks will also be closed on Monday in Gangtok for Drukpa Tshe-zi, a Buddhist festival celebrated to observe Buddha's first preaching of the Four Noble Truths at the deer park in Sarnath.

Bank Holidays in August 2025

Next month, there are nine bank holidays, apart from holidays on Saturdays and Sundays. Check the full list below:

August 8 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Gangtok for Tendong Lho Rum Faat

August 9 (Saturday): Banks closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Shimla for Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima

August 13 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, and Shimla for Patriot's Day

August 15 (Friday): Banks will be closed across India for Independence Day

August 16 (Saturday): Banks will be closed in Aizawl, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Vijayawada for Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) and Krishna Jayanthi.

August 19 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Agartala for Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur

August 25 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Vijayawada for Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

August 27 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed in Bhubaneswar and Panaji for Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Ganesh Puja/Vinayakar Chathurthi

August 28 (Thursday): Banks will be closed in Panaji for Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai

For days when bank branches are closed, customers can still access essential banking services through online platforms, mobile apps, and ATMs. Facilities such as fund transfers via NEFT/RTGS, chequebook and card requests, and setting up standing instructions remain available.

Bank holidays can vary across states due to local customs and regional observances. To avoid inconvenience, it's best to confirm the holiday list with your nearest bank branch beforehand, especially during emergencies or long weekends.