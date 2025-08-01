Bank Holidays In August 2025: List Of Dates On Which Banks Will Remain Closed

A new month, August, is starting. Let's take a look at the days when the bank will remain closed in India. A bank holiday refers to a day when banks are closed and do not conduct transactions. Bank holidays can be declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or by individual state governments.

Banks may close their branches on holidays, affecting customer transactions and services. The online banking services may still be available, but some transactions may be restricted or delayed. On bank holiday days, ATMs may be unavailable or experience disruptions.

There are three types of bank holidays: National Holidays are observed across all states and union territories, such as Republic Day and Independence Day; Festival Holidays are specific to certain regions or communities, such as Diwali, Eid, or Christmas; and State-Specific Holidays are declared by state governments and vary from state to state.

According to the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, any instrument (such as a cheque) presented for payment on a bank holiday will not be honoured until the next working day.

List of bank holidays in August 2025