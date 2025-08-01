Advertisement
Bank Holidays In August 2025: List Of Dates On Which Banks Will Remain Closed

Banks may close their branches on holidays, affecting customer transactions and services.

Representative image.

A new month, August, is starting. Let's take a look at the days when the bank will remain closed in India. A bank holiday refers to a day when banks are closed and do not conduct transactions. Bank holidays can be declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or by individual state governments.

Also Read | From UPI Rules To Trading Hours: Key Financial Changes From August 1

There are three types of bank holidays: National Holidays are observed across all states and union territories, such as Republic Day and Independence Day; Festival Holidays are specific to certain regions or communities, such as Diwali, Eid, or Christmas; and State-Specific Holidays are declared by state governments and vary from state to state.

According to the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, any instrument (such as a cheque) presented for payment on a bank holiday will not be honoured until the next working day.

Also Read | Solar Eclipse On August 2, 2025? Know Truth Behind Viral Claims: Next Total Solar Eclipse Is On...

List of bank holidays in August 2025

DateEventRegion

August 3

Sunday

All States

August 8

Tendong Lho Rum Faat

Gangtok

August 9

Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Second Saturday

All States
August 10Sunday

All States

August 13

Patriot's Day

Imphal

August 15

Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)/Janmashtami

All States

August 16

Janmashtami

Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Vijaywada

August 17Sunday

All States

August 19

Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur

Agartala
August 23

Fourth Saturday

All States

August 24

Sunday

All States
August 25

Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

Guwahati

August 27

Ganesh Chaturthi

Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Vijayawada,

August 28

Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai

Bhubaneswar, Panaji

