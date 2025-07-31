Solar Eclipse On August 2, 2025? Know Truth Behind Viral Claims: Next Total Solar Eclipse Is On...

The date, August 2, has confused many skywatchers across the world after claims went viral on social media platforms that a total solar eclipse will happen on August 2, 2025. But it's not true, as NASA has clarified that the total eclipse is on August 2, but the year is 2027, which is being called the "Eclipse of the Century".

A solar eclipse is a rare and spectacular celestial event in which the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, blocking part or all of the Sun's light. This occurs during a new moon, when the Moon is positioned between the Earth and the Sun.

Solar eclipses also offer a rare opportunity to scientists, who want to study the Sun's corona, magnetic fields and other phenomena. Researchers also use eclipses to gather valuable data and insights into the Sun's behaviour.

Types Of Solar Eclipses:

Total Solar Eclipse: When the Moon completely covers the Sun, revealing the Sun's corona.

Annular Solar Eclipse: The Moon appears smaller than the Sun, creating a ring of light around the Moon.

Partial Solar Eclipse: It happens when the Moon partially covers the Sun, creating a partial shadow on the Earth's surface.

Hybrid Solar Eclipse: It is a rare type of eclipse that appears as a total solar eclipse from some locations and an annular solar eclipse from others.

Is There Any Solar Eclipse In 2025?

According to NASA, the next partial solar eclipse will occur on September 21, 2025, and will be visible in Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, and the Atlantic Ocean.

After that, an annular solar eclipse will happen on February 17, 2026. An annular solar eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, and a partial eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, Africa, South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean

NASA stated that a total eclipse will be on August 12, 2026 and will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and a small area of Portugal. Meanwhile, a partial eclipse will be visible in Europe, Africa, North America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Arctic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean.

August 2, 2027 Solar Eclipse

The total eclipse on August 2, 2027, will be visible in nations including Algeria, British Indian Ocean Territory, Egypt, Gibraltar, Libya, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Spain, Sudan, Tunisia, Yemen, and Afghanistan. Many countries will witness a partial eclipse.

Tips For Viewing The Eclipse

Check Local Times: Verify the timing of the eclipse for your location to plan your viewing schedule. Check NASA's website for time and other details.

Use Proper Equipment: Ensure you have certified solar viewing glasses or a handheld solar viewer that meets safety standards.

Safe Location: Choose a location with a clear view of the Sun and minimal obstructions.

Enjoy the Experience: Take time to appreciate the rare beauty of a solar eclipse, and consider capturing photos or videos.