Solar Eclipse On March 29: Will It Be Visible In India? All You Need To Know

A partial solar eclipse is set to take place on Saturday, March 29. This celestial event will be the first solar eclipse of 2025. It takes place when the Moon is closer to Earth and passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, blocking sunlight and casting a shadow on Earth's surface. It will be a partial solar eclipse, covering only a portion of the Sun. According to NASA, the partial solar eclipse will be visible across various regions, including parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America and the Arctic.

Here's everything to know about the upcoming solar eclipse:

Solar Eclipse 2025: Will it be visible from India?

The partial solar eclipse will not be visible from India since the Moon's shadow will not cross the country during the event.

Solar Eclipse 2025: Where and when to view?

The partial solar eclipse will be visible in the wee hours of March 29, throwing its shadow over areas like New York City, Boston, Montreal and Quebec. Parts of Africa, Siberia, the Caribbean, and Europe will also be able to see a shallower partial eclipse.

In the US, the eclipse will begin at around 4:50 am EDT. It will peak at 6:47 am EDT and end at 8:43 am EDT.

In India, the solar eclipse will begin at 2:20 pm IST and end at 6:13 pm, lasting approximately four hours. The eclipse will be at its peak at 04:17 pm. However, India will not be able to see the eclipse because of the time difference and the event's alignment.

Solar Eclipse 2025: How to watch?

Unlike a lunar eclipse, which can be safely observed with the naked eye, a solar eclipse should not be watched directly. It can result in retinal burns and irreversible eye damage. Wearing appropriate eye protection is always advised when observing a solar eclipse. Homemade solutions, such as smoked glass or regular sunglasses, are also adequate and can lead to permanent eye damage.

Use only solar viewers that adhere to the international safety standard ISO 12312-2.

Notably, NASA has predicted two solar eclipses for 2025. The first is scheduled for March 29, while the second is likely to take place on September 21.