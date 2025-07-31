Scientist Claims Mysterious Interstellar Comet Could Be Alien Technology.Here's What We Know

A newly detected interstellar object, named 3I/ATLAS, has captured the attention of scientists worldwide due to its mysterious origin and rapid journey through our solar system. Identified earlier in July by a telescope in Chile that is part of NASA's ATLAS project, the comet is only the third known object to visit our solar system from beyond.

Measuring over 12 miles in width and traveling at a speed of 37 miles per second relative to the Sun, 3I/ATLAS is expected to pass within 130 million miles of Earth on October 30, 2025. Initial observations led astronomers to believe it was an asteroid, but follow-up studies confirmed it as a comet of interstellar origin.

However, a new paper co-authored by Harvard University astrophysicist Avi Loeb has introduced a provocative theory: What if 3I/ATLAS is not just a natural object, but an example of alien technology?

Loeb, a well-known figure in the scientific community for his bold ideas about extraterrestrial life, leads the Galileo Project-a scientific initiative to search for alien technology. In the new paper, uploaded to the preprint server arXiv on July 16, Loeb and his colleagues analyze the comet's unusual speed and trajectory. The paper has not been peer-reviewed and is described by Loeb as a theoretical "pedagogical exercise."

While the majority of scientists believe 3I/ATLAS is a typical icy comet, Loeb's suggestion encourages researchers to keep an open mind. He emphasized in a blog post that the idea is meant to inspire curiosity and scientific exploration, not confirm alien presence.