Mumbai Rains Red Alert: Mumbai On Red Alert As Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flood And Traffic Chaos

Mumbai Rain Alert: Heavy rain battered parts of Mumbai on Monday (August 18), with the city struggling with waterlogging in several areas and traffic chaos. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai on August 18.

The traffic was slowed down on the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle, and waterlogging was witnessed in the Gandhi Market Sion area. Andheri Subway was closed due to waterlogging.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday in all schools now after heavy rains. All schools of the afternoon shift will remain closed for the day. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani instructed all civic departments to stay prepared.

Citizens are advised to avoid stepping out unless necessary and take appropriate precautions. As per the authorities, for any help and official information, contact BMC helpline 1916.

Rainfall information

Here's the information from 0830 hrs IST of 18th August to 1130 hrs IST of 18th August 2025 in mm

Tata Power Chembur 91.5

Vikhroli 78.5

Juhu 60.0

Sion 58.5

Bandra 50.0

Santacruz 47.2

Colaba 29.0

Airlines Issue Travel Advisory

Akasa Air and IndiGo issued travel advisories because of traffic congestion, urging passengers to plan their travel.

Over a post on X, Akasa Air wrote: "Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Pune, we anticipate slow-moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight."

On the other hand, IndiGo wrote, "The rain continues to make its presence felt across Mumbai, and road travel has been affected in parts. Traffic is moving slowly on some routes to the airport due to persistent showers and pooling water. If you are catching a flight today, we recommend heading out early and keeping an eye on your flight updates via our app and website. Our airport teams are standing by and ready to help you along the way."