From Independence Day to Janmashtami: Full List Of Bank Holidays Between August 11 and August 17

In the coming week, several banks in India will be closed due to holidays, including the celebration of Krishna Janmashtami, Independence Day, and regular Saturday and Sunday closures. The customers are advised to plan their transactions accordingly, as the holidays will affect banking services across the country.

A bank holiday refers to a day when banks are closed and do not conduct transactions, and as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, any instrument (such as a cheque) presented for payment on a bank holiday will not be honoured until the next working day.

A majority of banking services have been affected for the entire month, as the month of August has a total of 15 listed holidays. Bank holidays can be declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or by individual state governments.

Notably, the online banking services may still be available. However, some transactions may be restricted or delayed.

On bank holiday days, ATMs may be unavailable or experience disruptions.

Here's a full schedule of bank holidays for the next week, from August 10 to August 17:

Date Event Region August 13 (Wednesday) Patriot's Day Banks in Imphal (Manipur) August 15 (Friday) Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)/Janmashtami All states August 16 (Saturday) Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) and Krishna Jayanthi Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Bhopal and Ranchi (Madhya Pradesh), Chandigarh (UT), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Hyderabad (Telangana), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Shillong (Meghalaya), Jammu and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) August 17 (Sunday) Sunday All states

Full List Of Bank Holidays In August 2025:

August 3 - Sunday - All States

August 8 - Tendong Lho Rum Faat - Gangtok

August 9 - Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Second Saturday - All States

August 10 - Sunday - All States

August 13 - Patriot's Day - Imphal

August 15 - Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)/Janmashtami - All States

August 16 - Janmashtami - Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Vijaywada

August 17 - Sunday - All States

August 19 - Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur - Agartala

August 23 - Fourth Saturday - All States

August 24 - Sunday - All States

August 25 - Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva - Guwahati

August 27 - Ganesh Chaturthi - Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Vijayawada,

August 28 - Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai - Bhubaneswar, Panaji