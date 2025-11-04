Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Will Banks Remain Closed On November 5? All Details Here

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: In many states, the banks will remain closed on November 5, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Prakash. The day is celebrated to mark the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Bank Holiday On November 5

On account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima, the banks are closed in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Srinagar, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Bank Holidays In November 2025

Banks always remain closed on Sundays, and all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe a public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays as well.

It's recommended to check the local RBI branch holiday calendar or the bank's website to confirm the holiday status in your area, as it may vary depending on local government or school board decisions. While banks will remain closed, customers can use digital platforms to do necessary tasks.

NOVEMBER 2025 NOV 1 NOV 5 NOV 6 NOV 7 NOV 8 Agartala Ahmedabad Aizawl • Belapur • Bengaluru • • Bhopal • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai Dehradun • • Gangtok Guwahati Hyderabad • Imphal Itanagar • Jaipur • Jammu • Kanpur • Kochi Kohima • Kolkata • Lucknow • Mumbai • Nagpur • New Delhi • Panaji Patna • Raipur • Ranchi • Shillong • • Shimla • Srinagar • Thiruvananthapuram Vijayawada

• Stands for Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act

Holiday Description Day Kannada Rajyothsava/Igas-Bagwal NOV 1 Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima NOV 5 Nongkrem Dance/Bihar Legislative Assembly General Election, 2025 NOV 6 Wangala Festival NOV 7 Kanakadasa Jayanthi NOV 8

Date Source: RBI website

History of Guru Nanak

Guru Nanak was born in 1469 in the village of Talwandi, near Lahore (now in Pakistan). He was a spiritual teacher and a social reformer who preached the message of love, compassion and equality. His teachings emphasised the importance of living a simple and honest life.