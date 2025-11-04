Advertisement
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Will Banks Remain Closed On November 5? All Details Here

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Guru Nanak Jayanti is a major festival in the Sikh faith that commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: In many states, the banks will remain closed on November 5, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Prakash. The day is celebrated to mark the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Bank Holiday On November 5

On account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima, the banks are closed in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Srinagar, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Bank Holidays In November 2025

Banks always remain closed on Sundays, and all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe a public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays as well. 

It's recommended to check the local RBI branch holiday calendar or the bank's website to confirm the holiday status in your area, as it may vary depending on local government or school board decisions. While banks will remain closed, customers can use digital platforms to do necessary tasks. 

NOVEMBER 2025NOV 1NOV 5NOV 6NOV 7NOV 8
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Vijayawada

Stands for Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act

Holiday DescriptionDay
Kannada Rajyothsava/Igas-BagwalNOV 1
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas PurnimaNOV 5
Nongkrem Dance/Bihar Legislative Assembly General Election, 2025NOV 6
Wangala FestivalNOV 7
Kanakadasa JayanthiNOV 8

Date Source: RBI website

History of Guru Nanak

Guru Nanak was born in 1469 in the village of Talwandi, near Lahore (now in Pakistan). He was a spiritual teacher and a social reformer who preached the message of love, compassion and equality. His teachings emphasised the importance of living a simple and honest life.

