Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, Timings, History And Significance Of Sacred Sikh Festival

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurupurab or Prakash Utsav, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first among the ten gurus and the founder of the Sikh religion. Celebrated every year on Kartik Purnima, Gurupurab usually falls in the months of October-November. It is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism, with devotees across India and abroad celebrating the day with fervour.

When Is Guru Nanak Jayanti?

This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti is being celebrated on Wednesday (November 5), which marks the 556th birth anniversary of the revered Sikh guru. Apart from commemorating the birth of Guru Nanak, the day is intended to highlight his teachings on honesty, equality, selfless service and practising one's faith.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Timings

According to Drik Panchang, the Kartik Purnima tithi will begin on Tuesday (Nov 4) and conclude in the evening on Wednesday (Nov 5).

Here are the complete timings:

Event Timings Purnima Tithi Starts 10:36 PM, November 4, 2025 Purnima Tithi Ends 6:48 PM, November 5, 2025 Brahma Muhurat 4:52 AM to 5:44 AM Vijaya Muhurat 1:54 PM to 2:38 PM Pratah Sandhya 5:18 AM to 6:36 AM Sunrise 6:36 AM Sunset 5:33 PM

Guru Nanak Jayanti Celebrations The Gurpurab celebrations begin with prabhat pheris. Prabhat pheris, the early morning processions, begin at the gurudwaras and proceed to the localities with devotees singing hymns. It is led by panj pyaras or the five beloved ones.

They carry the Sikh flag, known as the Nishan Sahib and the Palki of Guru Granth Sahib. A 48-hour non-stop reading of Guru Granth Sahib, called the Akhand Path, takes place in the gurdwaras before Gurpurab. On this day, a special langar is also organised in gurudwaras, in which people of all religions and castes sit together and eat.

Guru Nanak: Life And History

Guru Nanak was the founder of Sikhism and is revered as the first of the 10 Sikh Gurus. Born in Talwandi, Punjab (now in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib), he was deeply spiritual from a young age.

At 30, he experienced a divine revelation, leading him to preach a message of universal love, equality, and devotion to one God. Rejecting caste distinctions, he encouraged truth, honest labour and selfless service.

His teachings, recorded in the Guru Granth Sahib, laid the foundation for Sikhism. Guru Nanak's life and legacy continue to inspire millions with his principles of humility and unity.