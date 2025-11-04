Indian Army Soldiers Help Stuck Brown Bear In Siachen, Forest Officer Shares Heartwarming Video

The Himalayan brown bear is an apex predator that resides in the high-altitude, rugged, cold regions of the Himalayan and Karakoram ranges. While they are known for their ferocity, a video is being widely circulated on social media showing how even animals at the top of the food chain may need little human intervention every once in a while.

The two-minute, 54-second video shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shows a struggling bear with its head stuck inside a metal canister in Siachen. As the bear is unable to free itself, the Indian Army soldiers come to its rescue and use tools to carefully cut through the metal, eventually freeing the animal from its misery.

"What a beautiful video. Indian Army soldiers saving life of a Himalayan Brown Bear in Siachin. Amazing work," said Kaswan in a post on X (Formerly Twitter).

After the rescue, the soldiers provided food to help the bear recover from its ordeal. Eventually, the cub wandered back into the wilderness.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

What a beautiful video. Indian Army soldiers saving life of a Himalayan Brown Bear in Siachin. Amazing work 🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/oaxR7aOXLi — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 3, 2025

'Beautiful Gesture'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.4 lakh views with social media users praising the soldiers for bravery, empathy, and commitment to preserving wildlife. Many pointed out that the video was a shining example of kindness and compassion towards all living beings.

"Truly heartwarming! Our soldiers protect not just borders but life in every form. Salute to their compassion," said one user, while another added: "They don't joke when they say they'll protect every life on the Indian soil."

A third commented: "A beautiful gesture by the Indian Army. Army personnel everyday saving lives in whatever situation in front of them."

A fourth said: "Shooting this bear would have been a task of a few seconds or less. Despite that, they chose to rescue this Bear. Saving this life took a long time, effort, bravery, and risk."