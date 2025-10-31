Advertisement
Bank Holidays In November 2025: Banks To Remain Closed On 11 Days, Check Full List

November Bank Holidays: Banks across India will observe several holidays on account of festivals, state observances, and regular weekend closures.

Read Time: 2 mins
Bank Holidays In November 2025: Banks To Remain Closed On 11 Days, Check Full List
November Bank Holidays: Bank holidays are decided based on RBI calendar.
  • Banks in November 2025 will be closed for 11 days including Sundays and select Saturdays
  • Holidays vary by state; customers should check the RBI website for regional bank holiday details
  • Banks close Nov 1 in Karnataka for Kannada Rajyothsava and Uttarakhand for Igas-Bagwal
November Bank Holidays: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for November 2025. This month, banks will remain closed for 11 days, covering both public and regional holidays, including all Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

Since not all holidays apply to every state and Union Territory in India, customers should regularly check the official RBI website for a detailed list of holidays. To avoid inconvenience, individuals are advised to verify the holiday dates specific to their state before visiting any bank branch.

Full List Of Bank Holidays In November 2025:

November 1: Public and private banks to remain closed in Karnataka on account of Kannada Rajyothsava. Banks will also be closed in Uttarakhand as the region will celebrate Igas-Bagwal, also known as Budhi Deepawali.

November 2: Weekly holiday (Sunday).

November 5: On account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima, the banks will remain non-operational in the majority of cities and towns across the country.

November 6: Banks in Shillong will be closed on this day on the occasion of Nongkrem Dance.

November 7: All banks will be shut in Shillong on this day in observance of the Wangala Festival.

November 8: Second Saturday as well as Kanakadasa Jayanthi, which will be celebrated in Bengaluru.

November 9: Weekly holiday (Sunday).

November 16: Weekly holiday (Sunday).

November 22: Fourth Saturday.

November 23: Weekly holiday (Sunday).

November 30: Weekly holiday (Sunday).

Will Banking Services Be Affected?

While bank closures may cause payment delays and inconveniences, digital services remain available. These services ensure continuity of banking operations even on holidays. Customers can access essential services through:

  • Online and mobile banking for transactions, balance checks, and bill payments.
  • NEFT and RTGS services.
  • ATM withdrawals and card transactions.
  • Online requests for chequebooks, demand drafts, and account-related services.
Show full article

Bank Holidays, Bank Holidays 2025, Bank Holidays November 2025
