'She Doesn't Mind Me': Man Takes Bite From Lioness' Recent Hunt, Video Viral

An astonishing video of a lioness sharing her hunt with a man who cooks the meat is being widely shared on social media. In the now-viral clip, the lioness named Sigra can be seen devouring a full-grown oryx antelope when Valentin Gruener, her caretaker, decides to take a fillet from the hunt, much to the surprise of social media users.

"I took a small share of her recent catch to barbecue over the fire, a rare occasion to light one near her. Usually, I don't. But taking a bit of meat for myself and the team does happen, especially during the cool dry season when nights drop to around zero degrees. The meat keeps fresh for days," Gruener captioned the video.

After cutting the meat from the antelope using a knife, Gruener hangs it up on a bush before lighting up a fire. After cooking the meat, Gruener offers it to Sigra, who politely declines to consume the delicacy, preferring to consume the flesh raw.

"Sirga doesn't mind me touching her kill. That trust is the result of years together, not something anyone should try to imitate. No wild animal, especially not a lion, should ever be approached like this," said Gruener.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

Also Read | "You Are A Blessing": Man Shares Heartwarming Text From Mother Celebrating His Hard Work

'Amount Of Trust They Have...'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 405,000 views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users in awe of the relationship between Sigra and Gruener.

"The amount of trust they have for each other is just fantastic! Had been unimaginable until I saw them together. Sirga really treats him like her blood family, her dad or brother," said one user, while another added: "Eating meat from a lions hunt is probably one of the most badass things I've ever seen."

A third commented: "I can't imagine a more exquisitely bonding experience than for a wild lion to share her kill with her human dad. The lines between species become so thin when your exchanges with Sirga hold so much love, so much meaning."

A fourth said: "Yours is the most amazing wild animal relationship I have ever seen or heard of. I'm glad you're able to support Sirga in so many different ways, and I'm glad it's possible for such a relationship to exist. It's beautiful."

Born in 2012, Sigra has been raised by Gruener since she was barely 10 days old. She currently lives in a 2000-hectare reserve in Kalahari, Botswana -- equivalent to six times the size of Central Park in New York City, where she is free to hunt wild animals whilst living under the watchful eyes of Gruener.