Diwali Bank Holidays 2025: Are Banks Open Today On Govardhan Pooja? Here's What RBI Calendar Says

Bank holiday today: With two dates of Diwali being widely circulated this year - October 20 and 21 - many people are confused about whether banks will remain open or closed during the festive period. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday calendar, banks in some regions remained closed on October 20 (Monday) for Diwali (Laxmi Pujan) under the Negotiable Instruments Act. However, in other states, banks are observing holiday on October 21 (Tuesday) for Govardhan Puja.

Here's the list of cities where banks will remain closed on October 21:

Belapur

Bhopal (both days)

Gangtok (both days)

Guwahati (both days)

Imphal

Jammu

Mumbai

Nagpur

Raipur

Srinagar

An important point to be noted here is that online banking and digital payment services will continue to function normally. The RBI's state-wise schedule clarifies that while physical bank branches will remain shut on these festival days, customers can still perform transactions via ATMs, mobile apps, and net banking without interruption throughout the Diwali weekend.

Customers planning cash deposits or branch visits are advised to complete their transactions in advance to avoid last-minute delays.

The central bank has also recognised holiday on October 22 for Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja/Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja.

Millions of Indians celebrated Diwali on Monday as lamps illuminated homes and streets across the country to mark the festival symbolising the victory of light over darkness.

Diwali, derived from the word "Deepavali," meaning "a row of lights," is typically celebrated by socialising and exchanging gifts. The dates of the festival are based on the Hindu lunar calendar, typically falling in late October or early November.