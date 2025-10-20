Crackers, Diyas And Sweets: How India Celebrated Diwali 2025

Millions across India lit up their homes and streets as the country celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights. The annual celebration, one of India's biggest festivals, brings together families, friends and communities in a spirit of joy and togetherness.

People burst crackers and celebrate Diwali. Supreme Court allowed green crackers in Delhi this time.

This year, the Supreme Court allowed the use of “green crackers” in Delhi, easing a ban that had been in place since 2020. The move came as a relief for many revellers while still aiming to limit air pollution during the festivities.

In Connaught Place, the city lit up with lights and decorations as families gathered to celebrate.

Buildings in Connaught Place area illuminated and decorated, on the occasion of Diwali

Diwali is about much more than fireworks. Across the country, families prepare a wide varities of traditional sweets, share meals, and exchange gifts.

The city of Bhopal beautifuly decorated with lights on the occasion of Diwali

Diwali's charm goes beyond religion. People from all faiths join in lighting diyas, decorating streets, and sharing sweets. In Delhi, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib glowed on the eve of both Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.

Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi illuminated, on the occasion of Diwali and eve of Bandi Chhor Divas.

Buildings in Bhubaneswar decorated with colourful lights on Diwali. People celebrated the festival of lights with joy, bursting firecrackers across the city.

The spirit of Diwali shone bright through out the country from the illuminated Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar to the bustling streets Guwahati.

The iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk illuminated. The earthern lamps make the pattern of Operation Sindoor to honour the armed forces on the occasion of Diwali.

People of Supermarket area in Guwahati celebrate Diwali by lighting diyas and paying tributes to singer Zubeen Garg.

In Mumbai, Shivaji Park hosted fireworks display, while Chandigarh and Assam sparkled with festive decorations.

Shivaji Park in Mumbai displays its iconic fireworks on the occasion of Diwali

Chandigarh illuminated with beautiful decorative lights and diya, on the occasion of Diwali

At the India-Bangladesh border, BSF jawans celebrated Diwali away from home with lamps and sweets.

Continuing his tradition of celebrating Diwali with Indian Armed Forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Diwali this year aboard INS Vikrant.

INS Vikrant is India's pride!



INS Vikrant is India's pride!

This is the largest warship constructed indigenously. I recall the programme in Kochi when it was commissioned. And now, today, I had the opportunity to be here to mark Diwali.

