Crackers, Diyas And Sweets: How India Celebrated Diwali 2025

This year, the Supreme Court allowed the use of "green crackers" in Delhi, easing a ban that had been in place since 2020.

Read Time: 2 mins
Crackers, Diyas And Sweets: How India Celebrated Diwali 2025
The spirit of Diwali shone bright through out the country.

Millions across India lit up their homes and streets as the country celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights. The annual celebration, one of India's biggest festivals, brings together families, friends and communities in a spirit of joy and togetherness.

This year, the Supreme Court allowed the use of “green crackers” in Delhi, easing a ban that had been in place since 2020. The move came as a relief for many revellers while still aiming to limit air pollution during the festivities.

In Connaught Place, the city lit up with lights and decorations as families gathered to celebrate.

Diwali is about much more than fireworks. Across the country, families prepare a wide varities of traditional sweets, share meals, and exchange gifts. 

Diwali's charm goes beyond religion. People from all faiths join in lighting diyas, decorating streets, and sharing sweets. In Delhi, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib glowed on the eve of both Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.

The spirit of Diwali shone bright through out the country from the illuminated Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar to the bustling streets Guwahati.

In Mumbai, Shivaji Park hosted fireworks display, while Chandigarh and Assam sparkled with festive decorations.

At the India-Bangladesh border, BSF jawans celebrated Diwali away from home with lamps and sweets.

Continuing his tradition of celebrating Diwali with Indian Armed Forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Diwali this year aboard INS Vikrant.

INS Vikrant is India's largest indigenously built warship.

