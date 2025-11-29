Bank Holidays In December 2025: Banks To Remain Shut For 13 Days Across States, Full List

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced 13 state-specific bank holidays for December 2025 under its official holiday calendar for the financial year 2025-26. These holidays vary across states and are based on regional festivals, cultural observances, and historical events. Apart from these state-wise holidays, banks will also remain closed on all Sundays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Several important observances fall in December, including Christmas, Indigenous Peoples' Day, Goa Liberation Day, and regional festivals like Losoong/Namsoong in Sikkim. These closures may affect banking operations, so customers and businesses are advised to plan their financial transactions accordingly.

According to the schedule, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland will observe holidays on December 1 for State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day. Goa will see closures on December 3 and 19 for the Feast of St Francis Xavier and Goa Liberation Day. Meghalaya will mark multiple holidays, including the death anniversaries of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma (December 12), U SoSo Tham (December 18), and U Kiang Nangbah (December 30).

Banks in Sikkim will remain closed on December 20 and 22 for Losoong/Namsoong, leading to a three-day break with Sunday falling in between. For Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, banks will stay shut from December 24 to 27 due to Christmas Eve and extended Christmas celebrations. On December 31, banks in Mizoram and Manipur will be closed for New Year's Eve and Imoinu Iratpa.