Bank Holidays In March 2026: From Holi To Ram Navami, Complete State-Wise Closure List

Bank customers across India should plan their branch visits carefully in early March 2026. Many banks will be closed on various dates due to festivals, state-specific holidays, and regular Saturday closures, so checking the schedule in advance can help avoid delays in cash withdrawals, check clearance, and other banking services.

In March, several banks will remain closed for different festivals and state observances:

March 2, 2026: Banks in Uttar Pradesh will be closed to celebrate Holika Dahan.

Banks in Uttar Pradesh will be closed to celebrate Holika Dahan. March 3, 2026: Banks will be closed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Holi, Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, Holika Dahan, and Attukal Pongala.

Banks will be closed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Holi, Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, Holika Dahan, and Attukal Pongala. March 4, 2026: Banks will be closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Holi, Dhuleti, and Yaosang (Second Day).

Banks will be closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Holi, Dhuleti, and Yaosang (Second Day). March 13, 2026: Banks in Mizoram will be closed to celebrate Chapchar Kut festival.

Banks in Mizoram will be closed to celebrate Chapchar Kut festival. March 17, 2026: Banks in Jammu & Kashmir will be closed to observe Shab-I-Qadr.

Banks in Jammu & Kashmir will be closed to observe Shab-I-Qadr. March 19, 2026: Banks will be closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Srinagar to celebrate Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi Festival, Telugu New Year, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba), and 1st Navratra.

Banks will be closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Srinagar to celebrate Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi Festival, Telugu New Year, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba), and 1st Navratra. March 20, 2026: Banks will be closed in Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Srinagar, and Andhra Pradesh to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) and Jumat-ul-Vida.

Banks will be closed in Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Srinagar, and Andhra Pradesh to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) and Jumat-ul-Vida. March 21, 2026: Banks will be closed in Assam, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Srinagar to celebrate Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr), Khutub-E-Ramzan, and Sarhul.

Banks will be closed in Assam, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Srinagar to celebrate Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr), Khutub-E-Ramzan, and Sarhul. March 26, 2026: Banks will be closed in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Nagpur, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Shree Ram Navami.

Digital banking services, including ATMs, UPI, online banking, and mobile apps, will continue to function on holidays, allowing fund transfers, bill payments, and other routine financial activities without interruption. Customers are advised to plan large cash deposits, cheque clearances, and other branch-dependent services accordingly.