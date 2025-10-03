Bank Holidays In October 2025: Check Full State-Wise Closures

October Bank Holidays: The festival season is in full swing, which means banks across the country will observe several holidays. These holidays include national and regional celebrations as well as every second and fourth Saturday and all Sundays, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) calendar.

List Of Bank Holidays In October 2025:

October 1: Banks will be closed in several states for Dussehra, Ayudha Pooja, and Durga Puja, including Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

October 2: Banks will be closed across India for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dasara, Vijaya Dashami, Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva.

October 3-4: Banks in Sikkim will be closed due to Durga Puja (Dasain) celebrations.

October 5: Banks will be closed nationwide on Sunday.

October 6: Banks in Tripura and West Bengal will remain closed on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja.

October 7: Banks in Karnataka, Odisha, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed to celebrate Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima.

October 10: Banks in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on the occasion of Karva Chauth.

October 18: Banks in Assam will be closed for the festival of Kati Bihu.

October 20: For Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi and Kali Puja, bank holidays will be observed in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh (UT), Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi (NCT), Goa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

October 21: Banks will not be operational in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu and Srinagar on account of Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Deepawali, and Govardhan Pooja.

October 22: Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar for Diwali, Vikram Samvant New Year Day, Govardhan Pooja, Balipadyami, and Laxmi Puja (Diwali).

October 23: Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh for Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja Bhratridwitiya, and Ningol Chakkouba.

October 27: Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand for the Chath Puja (Evening Puja) festival.

October 28: Banks will be closed in Bihar and Jharkhand for the Chath Puja (Morning Puja) festival.

October 31: Banks will be closed in Gujarat to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday.

Will Banking Services Be Affected?

While bank closures may cause payment delays and inconveniences, digital services remain available. These services ensure continuity of banking operations even on holidays. Customers can access essential services through: