Bank Holiday On 3 January: Banks Closed In Uttar Pradesh, Open In Other States

January Bank Holiday: Banks across most parts of India remain open today, Saturday, 3 January 2026, as it is the first Saturday of the month. However, banks in Uttar Pradesh are closed in observance of Hazrat Ali's birth anniversary, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday calendar.

As per RBI rules, banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of every month, while the second and fourth Saturdays are observed as holidays. Therefore, all public and private sector banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and PNB are operational today in all states except Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Bank Holiday

The state of Uttar Pradesh is observing a bank holiday today on the occasion of Hazrat Ali's birth anniversary. Also known as 13 Rajab, this Islamic observance is marked with prayers, community gatherings, and charitable acts.

January 2026 Bank Holiday List

January has up to 16 bank holidays, including national, religious, and regional observances.

1 January - New Year (in select states)

2 January - Mannam Jayanthi / New Year Celebration (Mizoram, Kerala)

3 January - Hazrat Ali's Birthday (Uttar Pradesh)

12 to 26 January - Various state-specific holidays, including Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Netaji Jayanti, Republic Day

Remaining holidays fall on second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. Customers are advised to check local holiday notifications before visiting banks.