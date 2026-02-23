Bride's Pet Dog Triggers Violent Clash Between Families At UP Wedding

A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district descended into chaos after a dispute triggered by a family dog led to a violent clash between the two families. But the drama did not end there.

Tanya Kesharwani, daughter of the late Sunil Kumar and Saroj Gupta, and Sumit, son of the late Rakesh Chanda and Babli Devi, had already solemnised their marriage in January in Kanpur after eloping. Following discussions between the families, it was decided that a formal ceremony would be held in Fatehpur on February 18.

According to the groom, relatives and well-wishers had gathered for the celebration when tensions flared around 4 am during the jewellery presentation ritual. The bride's family dog allegedly began barking aggressively, prompting a young man from the groom's side to hit the animal.

The incident sparked outrage among the bride's relatives, leading to a heated argument that soon escalated into a physical altercation. Eyewitnesses said sticks and chairs were used during the clash. At least eight people, including women, were injured, and three from the bride's side reportedly suffered head injuries. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Both families later reached the Khaga police station, where the wedding was officially called off.

However, Tanya refused to accept the cancellation. After confronting her family, she left her home in Prayagraj and, five days later, arrived alone at her in-laws' residence. She was initially asked to return, but she recorded a video with her husband and shared it on social media, stating that their marriage had already taken place in January and that the February event was only a formal celebration.