Man Urges Mandatory Maggi Stalls At Weddings After Huge Crowd Rush, Company Backs Idea

A simple food counter at a wedding has started a conversation online after a man shared a video showing guests crowding around a Maggi stall. The clip has made many people talk about whether the popular instant noodles should become a must-have item at every Indian wedding.

The discussion began when Aditya Verma shared a video on Instagram. The video shows a large crowd of guests surrounding a Maggi stall set up at a wedding venue.

These days, lavish buffets and live food stations with various dishes are common at Indian weddings. However, at this event, the simple Maggi counter attracted the most attention.

In the video, Verma showed the crowd at the counter, saying that wedding planners and caterers should learn from it. He also suggested that Maggi should be included in every wedding, as guests are loving it so much.

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly went viral on social media, with many people sharing their reactions in the comments section.

The matter became even more interesting when Maggi's official Instagram handle also responded. The company joined the conversation, saying it agreed with the idea.

One user commented, "Maggie is the first love brother."

Another user noted, "Please make it compulsory."

"It was there in my wedding," added a third user.