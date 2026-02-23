Yogi Adityanath Secures Rs 6,650-Crore Investment Pacts In Singapore

On the first day of his visit to Singapore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday secured three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 6,650 crore with Universal Success Group for investments in group housing, a logistics park and a hyperscale data centre in the state, officials said on Monday.

The proposed projects are expected to generate more than 20,000 jobs and further strengthen the state's industrial and urban infrastructure, the government said in a statement.

The chief minister briefed investors on policy stability, improving connectivity and the rapidly expanding industrial ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.

He also invited the group to visit Lucknow to explore opportunities for setting up data centre facilities and assured investors of full support at all levels.

Officials described the agreements signed on the opening day of the visit as a significant step towards boosting the state's economy, accelerating urban development and generating large-scale employment.

Under the first MoU, an international theme-based township will be developed on 100 acres near the Jewar International Airport in the area of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

The project entails an investment of Rs 3,500 crore and is expected to create around 12,000 jobs. It is proposed to be launched in 2027 and is aimed at enhancing the rapidly developing urban landscape around the airport.

The second MoU relates to the development of a logistics park on 50 acres along the Kanpur-Lucknow Highway with an investment of Rs 650 crore.

The project is projected to generate about 7,500 jobs and is also planned for launch in 2027. Officials said the facility would play a key role in strengthening industrial and export activities in the state.

The third MoU provides for the establishment of a 40 MW IT power capacity hyperscale data centre park on 10 acres in the Noida/Greater Noida region with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.

The project is expected to create around 1,500 jobs and is targeted for launch in 2028. Officials said the investment would help position the state among leading data centre hubs in India.

