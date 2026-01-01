Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On New Year's Day, January 1?

With the arrival of the New Year, many people look to visit banks on January 1 to clear pending transactions, withdraw cash, or handle official work. However, banking operations in India often vary from state to state due to regional holidays and local festivals. As January 1, 2026, marks the beginning of the new calendar year, customers in several states are checking whether banks will remain open.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, bank closures on New Year's Day are not uniform across the country. While some states observe January 1 as a holiday, others may have regular banking hours, depending on local customs and official notifications.

Are Banks Open or Closed on New Year's Day, January 1?

New Year's Day on Thursday, January 1, 2026, is not a nationwide bank holiday. However, as per RBI guidelines, banks will remain closed in a few states, including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland. The closures are due to regional celebrations like New Year's Day and Gaan-Ngai. In the rest of the country, banks will function as usual.

States where banks are closed: Branches are observing a holiday today (January 1) for New Year's Day and the Gaan-Ngai festival in Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, and Meghalaya. Major cities affected include Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong.

Branches are observing a holiday today (January 1) for New Year's Day and the Gaan-Ngai festival in Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, and Meghalaya. Major cities affected include Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong. States where banks are open: Banks in all other states and union territories are functioning normally.

Digital Banking Services

On days when physical branches are closed, all digital banking services remain operational, allowing you to conduct most transactions without disruption. These services include:

Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

Mobile banking apps

Internet banking

ATM services

However, physical, over-the-counter services like large cash deposits, cheque clearances, and loan documentation may be unavailable in the states observing a holiday.