Bank Holidays From September 29 To October 5: Check State-Wise Schedule

Durga Puja Bank Holidays: Banks in India will observe multiple holidays in September and early October 2025 due to festivals like Navratri, Durga Puja, and Gandhi Jayanti. Banks in India, including the State Bank of India, observe holidays as per the Reserve Bank of India's schedule. These holidays include national and regional celebrations, as well as every second and fourth Saturday and all Sundays. Bank holidays in India differ by state due to varied regional celebrations.

The RBI has declared September 29 a bank holiday in Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati for Maha Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja.

List Of Bank Holidays: September 29-October 5

September 30: Banks will be closed in multiple cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi, for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, marking the eighth day of Durga Puja and Navratri.

Banks will be closed in multiple cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi, for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, marking the eighth day of Durga Puja and Navratri. October 1: Banks will be closed in several states for Dussehra, Ayudha Pooja, and Durga Puja, including Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Kerala.

Banks will be closed in several states for Dussehra, Ayudha Pooja, and Durga Puja, including Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Kerala. October 2: Banks will be closed across India for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dasara, Vijaya Dashami, Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva.

Banks will be closed across India for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dasara, Vijaya Dashami, Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva. October 3-4: Banks in Sikkim will be closed due to Durga Puja (Dasain) celebrations.

Banks in Sikkim will be closed due to Durga Puja (Dasain) celebrations. October 5: Banks will be closed nationwide on Sunday.

Will Banking services be affected?

Although bank closures may cause payment delays and inconveniences, digital services remain available. These services ensure continuity of banking operations even on holidays. Customers can access essential services through:

- Online and mobile banking for transactions, balance checks, and bill payments

- NEFT and RTGS services

- ATM withdrawals and card transactions

- Online requests for chequebooks, demand drafts, and account-related services

