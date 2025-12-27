Are Banks Open Or Closed Today? Check Here

As the year-end approaches, many may have important bank-related work. It's essential, however, to check the holiday schedule before visiting your branch to avoid any inconvenience.

Banks across India will remain closed on December 27, for it's the fourth Saturday of the month.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, physical branches of banks don't operate on the second and fourth Saturdays. Hence, both public and private banks will remain shut throughout the country.

Customers planning in-person banking, such as cash transactions, account updates, or document submissions, will need to wait until the next working day, Monday, December 29. Digital banking services such as mobile banking, internet banking, UPI, and ATMs will continue to operate as usual.

Those with last-minute banking tasks this year can visit their banks on Monday.

The RBI classifies all bank holidays into three main categories - Negotiable Instruments Act holidays, RTGS holidays and bank account closing holidays.

Bank holidays on Saturdays are recognised under the Negotiable Instruments Act by the RBI. This law helps regulate how cheques and promissory notes are issued and processed.

Apart from regular holidays such as weekends, banks in India also remain closed for local festivals or special occasions in certain states.

Upcoming state-specific bank holidays

December 30: Banks in Meghalaya will remain closed to commemorate the death anniversary of freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah. This is a state-specific holiday, so banks in other states will operate normally.

December 31: Banks in Mizoram and Manipur will remain closed on this day for New Year's Eve celebrations and the Imoinu Iratpa festival, a traditional festival celebrated in Manipur. Banks in other parts of the country will remain open.