Bharat Bandh Today: How Will Banks, Buses, Educational Institutes Be Affected

Bharat Bandh, a nationwide strike called by major trade unions and farmers' organisations, is underway. Over 10 unions and protest groups are demonstrating against the Centre's economic and labour policies.

One of the largest in recent years, the strike is expected to disrupt public banking, transportation, and schools, as well as colleges and other services across the country. The unions have described the government's recent policies as "anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate."

AITUC General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said in a press conference that the February 12 Bharat Bandh is expected to see more than 30 crore workers participating, compared to around 25 crore workers who took part in the July 9, 2025 protest.

According to the unions, the strike will impact operations in over 600 districts across the country.

What's closed?

The bandh is expected to impact several key sectors:

Several public banks and insurance companies may remain closed or operate with limited staff. Cash withdrawals and cheque clearances could be delayed.

Bus, auto rickshaws and other public transport services may face interruptions, especially in areas with strong participation.

Certain government offices and administrative services could be partially or fully closed.

Many educational institutions in protest-hit areas may remain closed.

Markets and small businesses in districts with high strike activity may remain shut or open irregularly.

Factories and business activity may slow down.

What's open?

Authorities have assured that essential services will continue functioning:

Hospital, healthcare facilities, pharmacies, medical stores, water, electricity, ambulance, fire and rescue operations and other utility services will remain open.

ATMs and digital banking platforms will operate, even if bank branches are closed.

Private offices not participating in the strike are expected to function normally.

Metro services and railways continue to function normally.

Why are they protesting?

The centre has consolidated 29 existing labour laws into four labour codes.

Their key demands include scrapping the four labour codes and rules, withdrawing the Draft Seed Bill, restoring MGNREGA, scrapping the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, the Electricity Amendment Bill, and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act.