Bharat Bandh Called By Trade Unions Today: What's Open, What's Closed

Over 25 crore workers from government sectors such as banking, postal services, mining, construction, and transport have called a nationwide strike, or Bharat Bandh, today.

Here Are 10 Points On Bharat Bandh: A joint forum of 10 central trade unions, along with associated workers' and farmers' organisations, has gone on nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh) to register their disapproval of the "anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate" policies of the central government. The forum has claimed that 25 crore workers have been mobilised for the "general strike" in protest against the new labour codes, along with other issues. The unions allege the government is pushing economic and labour reforms that weaken worker rights, suppress collective bargaining, and worsen job conditions, all in the name of ease of doing business. The unions' demands include doing away with the four labour codes, contractualisation, privatisation of PSUs, increasing minimum wages to Rs 26,000 per month, as well as the demands of farmer organisations for minimum support price for crops based on Swaminathan commission's formula of C2 plus 50 per cent, and loan waiver for farmers. Workers from the formal and informal sectors are joining the strike, including the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC). Farmers' groups like Samyukta Kisan Morcha, rural worker unions, and public sector staff from Railways, NMDC Ltd, and steel industries have also announced their support. A member of the union said the Bharat Bandh will affect the banking, postal, and electricity services. She also said that copper and coal mining will be hit, while the impact will also be felt on public transport in several states. Train operations are also likely to be affected due to the countrywide strike. Schools and colleges, however, will remain open, and private offices will function as usual.

