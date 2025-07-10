Video: RJD Leader 'Blocks' Ambulance During Bharat Bandh Stir In Bihar

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday came under severe criticism after one of its leaders allegedly refused to give way to an ambulance while participating in the Bharat Bandh in Darbhanga city of Bihar.

A viral video of the incident shows party workers, led by the party's district Vice President Baldev Ram, sitting on a road and blocking traffic on Wednesday, despite the ambulance waiting for some clearance.

The ambulance driver said he was on his way to "pick up a patient" from Jeevan Hospital when he got stuck in the road blockade. Ram reportedly did not allow the ambulance to pass the site, sources said.

Ram, however, alleged he was being framed by a few media persons who had demanded some money.

"On Wednesday, the INDIA bloc members were participating in a Bharat Bandh. At around 2pm, I visited the 'Dui Ghat', where RJD members were participating in the strike when the ambulance came. The ambulance was moving. The party workers were asked not to stop it. They (media) just took a photo of the ambulance to make it seem like it was not allowed to go," he said.

