Bharat Bandh On July 9: Who Called It, What's Open, What's Closed

Over 25 crore workers from government sectors such as banking, postal services, mining, construction, and transport will go on a nationwide general strike, or Bharat Bandh, on Wednesday, July 9.

Major disruptions are expected across public services, while schools and private offices are likely to remain open.

Who Has Called The Bharat Bandh On July 9?

A joint forum of 10 central trade unions, along with associated workers' and farmers' organisations, has called for the strike to register their disapproval of the "anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate" policies of the central government.

The unions allege the government is pushing economic and labour reforms that weaken worker rights, suppress collective bargaining, and worsen job conditions, all in the name of ease of doing business.

"Farmers and rural workers will also join the protest across the country," said Amarjeet Kaur from the All India Trade Union Congress.

Bharat Bandh: Why Are Workers Protesting?

Labour policies that hurt worker protections.

Push for four new labour codes reducing rights like collective bargaining and striking.

Rising unemployment and inflation.

Cuts in healthcare, education, and civic amenities.

Government recruiting retirees instead of providing jobs for youth.

No labour conference in 10 years.

Attempt to disenfranchise migrant workers.

Crackdown on protests using Public Security Bills.

Who Is Participating In The Bharat Bandh?

Workers from formal and informal sectors are joining the strike. Participating organisations include:

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS).

Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA).

Labour Progressive Federation (LPF).

United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

Support also comes from:

Farmers' groups like Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

Rural worker unions.

Public sector staff from Railways, NMDC Ltd, and steel industries.

Bharat Bandh: What Are Workers Demanding?

Halt the four labour codes.

Restore workers' right to unionise and strike.

Create more jobs, especially for youth (65% of India's population is under 35).

Fill government vacancies with new recruitments.

Increase MGNREGA wages and expand it to urban areas.

Strengthen public health, education, and civic services.

What Sectors Will Be Affected During The Bharat Bandh?

The Bharat Bandh is expected to disrupt services across India, including:

Banking and insurance services.

Postal operations.

Coal mining and industrial production.

State-run public transport.

Government offices and public sector units.

Farmer-led rallies in rural areas.

Harbhajan Singh Sidhu of Hind Mazdoor Sabha said, "Banking, postal, coal mining, factories, state transport services will be affected due to the strike."

What Will Stay Open During The Bharat Bandh?