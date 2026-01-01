Attempt To "Externalise" Failures: India Slams Pak's Strikes On Afghanistan

India on Sunday strongly condemned Pakistan's fresh airstrikes on Afghan territory that resulted in civilian casualties.

New Delhi described the strikes as another attempt by Pakistan to "externalise its internal failures", and reiterated its support for Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"India strongly condemns Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"It is another attempt by Pakistan to externalise its internal failures. India reiterates its support for Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence," he said in response to media queries on the issue.

Pakistan said the airstrikes were carried out to target at least seven militant hideouts in Afghanistan in retaliation for the recent rebel attacks in the country.

Islamabad claimed that at least 70 terrorists were killed in the military strikes.

"Afghanistan has long been exporting terrorism. Pakistan is taking all actions to secure the life and property of its citizens," Pakistan State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry told Geo News.

