"Leave By Available Means Of Transport": India's Advisory To Citizens In Iran

Indians in Iran have been advised to leave amid possible US strikes in the days to come. In its latest advisory, the Embassy of India asked its citizens to "leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights." The advisory applies to everyone in Iran - students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists.

"The 14 January 2026 advisory is hereby reiterated that all Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments," the advisory read.

Indians in Iran have also been advised to have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance.

The Indian Embassy has also issued emergency numbers and email: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

Indian nationals in Iran are also asked to register with the Indian Embassy.



Iran's Gen-Z Protest

The advisory comes after new anti-government protests erupted in Iran on Saturday following 40-day memorials for people killed in January during anti-government rallies. According to Iran's state news agency, students protested at five universities in the capital, Tehran and one in the city of Mashhad on Sunday.

A video geolocated by the news agency AFP of what appeared to be the demonstration at Sharif University showed a large crowd chanting anti-government slogans as they thronged around students waving the flag of the toppled monarchy.

US-Iran Tensions

The US and Iran will hold their next round of nuclear talks on Thursday in Geneva. Oman's foreign minister, Badr al-Busaidi, confirmed the talks. Oman previously hosted the indirect talks on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program and facilitated the latest round in Geneva last week.

The Trump administration on the other hand has ramped up the movement of military aircraft towards the Middle East, as negotiations over a potential nuclear deal with Iran remain fragile. Flight tracking data reveal a continuous stream of aircraft transporting personnel, munitions, and equipment towards the region.