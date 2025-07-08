Bharat Bandh On July 9: Will Schools, Colleges Remain Open? Here's What We Know

Bharat Bandh: A coalition of 10 central trade unions, along with various farmers' and rural workers' organisations, has called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday, July 9, to protest against the Centre's policies, which they allege favour corporates at the cost of workers and farmers. Termed as a 'Bharat Bandh', the day-long strike is expected to impact several sectors across the country.

The organisers have accused the government of implementing "anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate" policies, prompting large-scale protests and blockades in many states. While the strike is not officially supported by state administrations, its impact is expected to be felt in several pockets, especially in areas where the participating unions have a strong presence.

Will Schools and Colleges Remain Open?

As of now, no government notification has been issued regarding the closure of educational institutions on July 9. Schools, colleges, and private offices are expected to remain open. However, the possibility of disruptions due to traffic blockades and localised protests cannot be ruled out, particularly in regions witnessing active participation in the bandh.

Parents and students have been advised to stay in touch with local school administrations or district authorities for the latest updates on operations, especially in cities or districts known for strong union activity.

What Services Could Be Affected?

The strike may affect public transport, banking, and industrial activities in some areas. While app-based cab services and city buses are likely to operate as usual in metros, services could be affected in select industrial regions and towns.

Banking services, particularly in public sector banks and cooperative institutions, may witness some disruptions. Delays in key financial operations and limited access to in-person services could occur, depending on employee participation in the strike.

